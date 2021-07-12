Looking Back 7/14/2021
Amidst the pandemic, a construction boom was occurring in Coolidge, with neighborhoods such as McClellan Meadows and Picacho Crossings seeing notable growth. Development Services Director Gilbert Lopez said the city was constructing multiple housing options to meet different age groups and income levels. Lopez also said additional housing would help with attracting the workforce for projects such as the Nikola plant, which was scheduled to break ground later that July.www.pinalcentral.com
