Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Some inequalities are a part of life

Blue Springs Examiner
 11 days ago

There is a classic scene in the film "Wall Street" where Michael Douglas’ character Gordon Gecko boldly declares “greed is good” to the thunderous applause of his audience of bankers and corporate executives. I thought this week I would make a similar controversial statement. Please hear me out and read the entire column before writing to me or the editor.

www.examiner.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Inequality#Stewardship Capital#Coke#Pepsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
AstronomyBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Can billionaire space binge help average people?

Two billionaires have now shot themselves into space this month, which is two more than in the previous 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin breached that barrier. Some people are thrilled by this development, mostly because it’s new (always a plus) and involves space (a cool topic). But after the initial round of gee-whiz news coverage and celebrity awe, others are starting to grumble. What’s so nice, they ask, about Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos finding another way to boost their bank accounts or inflate their egos, both of which are already quite large?
HealthPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on racial inequality

On July 28th at 12:30pm ET, Axios co-founder and CEO Mike Allen and Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo will discuss how leaders in their respective fields are working to achieve equity, how institutions are reckoning with their histories and what is being done to create lasting change, featuring Michelle Duster, author of Ida B. The Queen. Register.
Environmentelba-clipper.com

Brainstorms for 7/22/2021

The Unemployment numbers in Alabama are down to 3.3%. Now that is not 3.3% of the whole adult population, but 3.3% of the active work force (or those wanting a job). This is good, but it also places some businesses in a bind because they can’t find trained, qualified people to fill their job slots.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
POTUSAOL Corp

Biden order could make it easier for Americans to borrow

A key part of President Joe Biden’s executive order this month could ultimately make it easier for Americans to qualify for loans, and on more favorable terms, using an alternative to credit score data. The order — which includes broad reforms for tech, health care, and labor — also directs...
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
WildlifePosted by
CNN

In fossilized dinosaur poop, scientists find hidden treasure

(CNN) — You might think fossilized feces are only full of crap, but new research on one specimen has turned up a hidden treasure: a 230-million-year-old, previously undiscovered beetle species. Named Triamyxa coprolithica, the tiny beetles are also the first insects to be described from fossilized feces -- or coprolites...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals why the delta variant is so different

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States, recently explained why the delta variant is truly dangerous. Fauci told CNBC that the COVID-19 vaccines are working against the new transmissible variants. However, he said the variants are showing they can evade vaccines. So, he said, more people need to get vaccinated to stop more dangerous variants from popping up.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

4 bizarre Stephen Hawking theories that turned out to be right (and 6 we're not sure about)

Stephen Hawking was one of the greatest theoretical physicists of the modern age. Best known for his appearances in popular media and his lifelong battle against debilitating illness, his true impact on posterity comes from his brilliant five-decade career in science. Beginning with his doctoral thesis in 1966, his groundbreaking work continued nonstop right up to his final paper in 2018, completed just days before his death at the age of 76.
ScienceWBNS 10TV Columbus

Scientists believe 'Dragon Man' may be new species of ancient human

WASHINGTON — Multiple studies published in the scientific journal The Innovation Friday propose that a humanoid skull reportedly discovered in Northeast China in the 1930s represents a new species of the genus Homo, therefore an ancestor to modern humans. According to the scientists, the Harbin cranium was discovered near the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy