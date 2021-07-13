Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Confederate Statues Are Finally Coming Down in Charlottesville

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacagawea tracking at their side was taken down off its plinth in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, making it just one of several offensive or colonialist statues that have been taken down in the city in recent days. Over the weekend, the city also took down statues of Robert E. Lee, Confederate general Stonewall Jackson and a statue situated at the University of Virginia campus. The latter statue depicted George Rogers Clark, a Revolutionary War General, running towards three Native Americans.

