POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) announced Monday that he has tested positive for the virus. The congressman is quarantining at home while he recovers. “I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.” Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Florida—were only 54 percent of residents have been vaccinated—have been on the rise, a troubling trend Gov. Ron DeSantis has blamed on a “seasonal pattern” affecting Sun Belt states. DeSantis said he will not impose more virus-related lockdowns in his state, and insisted that ridiculing people who haven’t gotten the vaccine is counterproductive. “I do not agree with some of these people, some of these quote-unquote experts, who lambaste people and criticize them or say they’re stupid or something. That’s not the way to reach folks, OK?” he said.