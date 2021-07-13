Cancel
Cancer

POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOISON's Rikki Rockett has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated. The 59-year-old drummer, who lives outside Los Angeles, revealed his positive diagnosis in a video message shared on his social media earlier today. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was diagnosed, or got a...

