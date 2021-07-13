Edna Fletcher

Whitewater, KS - Edna was born in 1921, the daughter of Hobart F. and Mary Alice (Black) Wren from Shenandoah, IA. She attended Shenandoah High School and married Warren R. Fletcher in 1937. They moved to California during WWII. Other places she lived to raise children and then retire: Farragut, Hamburg, Emmetsburg, and Goldfield all in Iowa. Her loving family includes her sons, Dan Fletcher (deceased); John Fletcher of Liberal, KS, Mark (Jeannie) Fletcher of Grant City, MO; daughters, Linda (Michael) Wood of Port St. Lucie, FL; Liz (Greg) Soenen of Goldfield, IA; Cindy Schmahl and Angela (Gregg) Dixon of Nebraska City, NE; A God-wink daughter, Eleanor Anderson (Mike) of Marion, KS; many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.