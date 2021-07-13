Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Author Correction: Parkinson disease-associated cognitive impairment

By Dag Aarsland, Lucia Batzu, Glenda M. Halliday, Gert J. Geurtsen, Clive Ballard, K. Ray Chaudhuri, Daniel Weintraub
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 53 (2021) Cite this article. Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00280-3, published online 01 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer the hyperlink for the MoCA test was incorrectly written as www.mocatest.com, whereas it should have been www.mocatest.org. This has been...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Exeter#Exeter University#University College#University Of Amsterdam#Disease#Html#Neuroscience#King#Dag Aarsland Centre#University Of Sydney#Amsterdam Umc#Padrecc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
Place
Sydney
Country
Netherlands
Related
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Potential breakthrough treatment created for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Chemists in Russia have developed a potentially groundbreaking compound that may be able to repair the damage of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Their study reveals that new molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazines activate the body’s ability to fight off amyloid plague buildups in the brain. These brain cell-killing blockages are one of the main causes of various brain diseases which lead to death.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Adjuvant Acupuncture Treatment Linked With Daily Living, Motor Function Improvement in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease treated with acupuncture-related therapies combined with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in motor function and experiences of daily living, although the quality of findings may warrant future research. Acupuncture-related therapies in combination with traditional anti-parkinsonian medications may provide significant motor and quality of life benefits for...
ScienceMedscape News

Common Parasite Now Tied to Impaired Cognitive Function

Infection with the common parasite Toxoplasma gondiii is associated with mild cognitive impairment in otherwise healthy individuals, new research suggests. Investigators reviewed and conducted a meta-analysis of 13 studies that encompassed more than 13,000 healthy adults and found a modest but significant association between T gondii seropositivity and impaired performance on cognitive tests of processing speed, working memory, short-term verbal memory, and executive function. The average age of the persons in the studies was close to 50 years.
Lebanon, NHconwaydailysun.com

Virtual discussion on Parkinson's disease July 16

LEBANON — Dr. Joseph Aronson will give an overview of Parkinson’s Disease and options for care at Dartmouth Medical Center on Friday, July 16, from 2-3 p.m. at the DownTown Gym, 171 Fair St. Aronson's presentation, which will be available virtually as well as in person, will cover anatomy, common...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Parkinson's disease: How lysosomes become a hub for the propagation of the pathology

Over the last few decades, neurodegenerative diseases became one of the top 10 global causes of death. Researchers worldwide are making a strong effort to understand neurodegenerative diseases pathogenesis, which is essential to develop efficient treatments against these incurable diseases. However, our knowledge about the basic molecular mechanisms underlying the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases is still lacking. A team of researchers found out the implication of lysosomes in the spread of Parkinson's disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellmind.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition, which means it affects the function of the brain and nervous system. Your nerves carry messages and information from your brain and spinal cord to your muscles and organs, coordinating your movements and bodily functions. As Parkinson’s disease progresses, it causes nervous system function to decline, making movement and bodily functions difficult.
Theater & Dancesouthfloridareporter.com

Dancing To Music May Halt Progression Of Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that affects movement. Its symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time. People may experience shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination in the initial stages of PD. As the condition progresses, individuals might also experience trouble with speech, memory, and fatigue.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Cognitive Activity and Onset Age of Incident Alzheimer Disease Dementia

Methods: As part of a longitudinal cohort study, 1,903 older persons without dementia at enrollment reported their frequency of participation in cognitively stimulating activities. They had annual clinical evaluations to diagnose dementia and AD, and the deceased underwent neuropathologic examination. In analyses, we assessed the relation of baseline cognitive activity to age at diagnosis of incident AD dementia and to postmortem markers of AD and other dementias.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

FDA OKs Odevixibat for Pruritus Associated With Rare Liver Disease

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved odevixibat (Bylvay, Albireo Pharma), the first treatment for pruritus associated with all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). PFIC is a rare disorder affecting an estimated one to two people per 100,000. The disorder usually appears within the first few...
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Parkinson Disease Research Project

Faculty in the Department of Physical Therapy are studying the impact of exercise using telehealth on individuals with Parkinson disease. Eligible participants will be provided exercise instruction over “Zoom” either individually or in a group with other people with Parkinson disease. The exercise sessions will last 1 hour and will be held 2 times per week for 8 weeks. Participants will receive small exercise equipment and a wrist worn heart rate monitor to use while participating in the program and will be able to keep this equipment at the end of the study. Before the beginning of the 8-week program and at the end of the 8-week program all participants will come to Ithaca College for a testing session to examine coordination, walking, balance, and endurance. To be eligible to participate, individuals must have a diagnosis of Parkinson disease, be able to walk safely without help, be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and have access to a device that can be used with the Zoom platform. Those with medical conditions limiting the ability to exercise or significant cognitive impairment will not be eligible to participate in this study. This project is grant funded by the Parkinson's Foundation and is approved by Ithaca College Institutional Review Board (#271).
ScienceNature.com

Associations between lifetime classic psychedelic use and cardiometabolic diseases

The objective of the current study was to investigate the associations between lifetime classic psychedelic use and cardiometabolic diseases. Using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2005–2014), the present study examined the associations between lifetime classic psychedelic use and two types of cardiometabolic disease: heart disease and diabetes. Respondents who reported having tried a classic psychedelic at least once in their lifetime had lower odds of heart disease in the past year (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 0.77 (0.65–0.92), p = .006) and lower odds of diabetes in the past year (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 0.88 (0.78–0.99), p = .036). Classic psychedelic use might be beneficial for cardiometabolic health, but more research is needed to investigate potential causal pathways of classic psychedelics on cardiometabolic diseases.
Cell Phonesparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Apps Can Benefit People With Parkinson’s Disease

As a 31-year-old, I spend a lot of time on my phone, whether that means talking to my friends, researching something for work, or playing a mindless game. I think about the difference I could make by spending more time improving my mind and working on my health instead of wasting my time on my phone. But many apps can actually be useful to people with disabilities, and several function to assist those with Parkinson’s disease (PD) with many of the day-to-day tasks we may struggle with.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Immunomodulatory role of Parkinson’s disease 7 in inflammatory bowel disease

Recently the role of Parkinson’s disease 7 (PARK7) was studied in gastrointestinal diseases, however, the complex role of PARK7 in the intestinal inflammation is still not completely clear. Expression and localization of PARK7 were determined in the colon biopsies of children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), in the colon of dextran sodium sulphate (DSS) treated mice and in HT-29 colonic epithelial cells treated with interleukin (IL)-17, hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, transforming growth factor (TGF)-β or lipopolysaccharide (LPS). Effect of PARK7 on the synthesis of IBD related cytokines was determined using PARK7 gene silenced HT-29 cells and 3,4,5-trimethoxy-N-(4-(8-methylimidazo(1,2-a)pyridine-2-yl)phenyl)benzamide (Comp23)—compound increasing PARK7 activity—treated mice with DSS-colitis. PARK7 expression was higher in the mucosa of children with Crohn’s disease compared to that of controls. While H2O2 and IL-17 treatment increased, LPS, TNF-α or TGF-β treatment decreased the PARK7 synthesis of HT-29 cells. PARK7 gene silencing influenced the synthesis of IL1B, IL6, TNFA and TGFB1 in vitro. Comp23 treatment attenuated the ex vivo permeability of colonic sacs, the clinical symptoms, and mucosal expression of Tgfb1, Il1b, Il6 and Il10 of DSS-treated mice. Our study revealed the role of PARK7 in the regulation of IBD-related inflammation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting its importance as a future therapeutic target.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Dysregulation of the Adaptive Immune System in Patients With Early-Stage Parkinson Disease

Results Adaptive immunity plays a role in the pathogenesis of PD, yet the contribution of T cells and B cells, especially cytokine production by these cells, is poorly understood. We demonstrate that naive CD4+ and naive CD8+ T cells are significantly decreased in patients with PD, whereas central memory CD4+ T cells are significantly increased in patients with PD. Furthermore, IL-17–producing CD4+ Th17 cells, IL-4–producing CD4+ Th2 cells, and IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells are significantly increased in patients with PD. Regarding B cells, we observed a decrease in naive B cells and an increase in nonswitched memory and double-negative B cells. As well, TNF-α–producing CD19+ B cells were significantly increased in patients with PD. Notably, some of the changes observed in CD4+ T cells and B cells were associated with clinical motor disease severity.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Vision Impairment Tied to Cognitive Decline

Last Updated: July 22, 2021. Contrast sensitivity impairment may affect cognitive decline across more domains than other vision measures. THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Worse visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and stereo acuity impairment are associated with an increased risk for cognitive decline in older, community-dwelling individuals, according to a study published online July 16 in JAMA Network Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy