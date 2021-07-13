Cancel
Comics

Rise Against to release graphic novel

Punknews.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRise Against have announced that they will be releasing a graphic novel. The graphic novel is called Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation and is inspired by their album of the same name, Nowhere Generation that was released earlier this year. It was written by Shaun Simon and illustrated by Sally Cantirino, Val Halvorson, Huseyin Ozkan, and Soo Lee and will be out October 12 via Z2 Comics. Rise Against will be touring the US this summer with The Menzingers and Descendents.

www.punknews.org

