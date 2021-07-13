Rise Against to release graphic novel

As we enter the latter half of summer and start getting ready for fall, it’s always important to keep up on our reading. If you are tired of reading plain old text and in dire need of some color in your life, then the visual medium of literature may be just what you need. Graphic Novels, Comics, and Manga offer the perfect balance between visual stimulus and reading. If you’re looking for recommendations this is the list for you. To spice things up, I will generally avoid Marvel and DC as they have been rather saturated in our media for quite a while.