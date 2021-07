July 9th, 2021 (Nashville, TN) – Pop singer-songwriter Gerle releases new summer single “Crush Gone Wrong.” The single is now available on all streaming. “Crush Gone Wrong” speaks entirely to these themes of heartbreak, truth, and love that Gerle frequently employs in her music. When an artist takes the bold leap to discuss topics such as love or fiery desire, only two outcomes can follow: The song either loses its charm in its mediocrity, doing nothing other than regurgitating a familiar story. If not, however, it reinvents the wheel entirely. So what about “Crush Gone Wrong” is so striking that it turns our expectations of finding love upside down? The answer isn’t so much in the question of who we love but instead focuses on how we love.