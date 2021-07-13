Emmy Nominations: “I May Destroy You,” “Hacks,” “Pen15,” and More

Cancel
Cover picture for the article“I May Destroy You’s” egregious snub at this year’s Golden Globe Awards remains as infuriating as ever, but Michaela Coel’s acclaimed drama is getting major love from the Emmy Awards. The HBO limited series garnered eight nominations, including acting, directing, and writing nods for Coel. Created by Coel, “I May Destroy You” tells the story of a writer reckoning with the aftermath of being sexually assaulted.

MoviesKansas City Star

Jean Smart has the Emmy golden touch, nominated for both ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Hacks’

There were a couple of Smart contenders among the list of 2021 Emmy nominees. The talents of Jean Smart have been celebrated before with Emmy nominations and wins throughout her long career. But her stellar performances this year in two back-to-back hits, “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks,” have helped the 69-year-old actress earn her first Emmy nominations double.
NFLPosted by
Action News Jax

Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Michaela Coel's 191 Drafts Paid Off — I May Destroy You Just Earned 9 Emmy Nominations

When I May Destroy You didn't earn a single nomination for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, even the writer of Emily in Paris was shocked. Thankfully, the brilliantly written series from Michaela Coel is finally getting the recognition it deserves thanks to the 2021 Emmy Awards. On July 13, the series earned a whopping nine nominations for outstanding music supervision, outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie for Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, outstanding casting for a limited or anthology series or movie, outstanding contemporary costumes, outstanding lead actress for a limited or anthology series or movie for Michaela Coel (Arabella), outstanding supporting actor for a limited or anthology series or movie for Paapa Essiedu (Kwame), and outstanding limited or anthology series.
TV & VideosFASHION Magazine |

The 2021 Emmy Nominations You Need to Know About

From 'I May Destroy You' earning its due to 'Emily in Paris' scoring a best comedy nod, this year’s nominations were full of surprises, both good and bad. Over the past 16 months, good television has been one of our only saving graces, offering us a welcome distraction during trying times. The Emmy Awards are when we hope to see our favourite shows get the recognition they deserve, and given TV’s increased presence in our lives throughout the pandemic, that feels more important than ever. On July 13, the nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were released, and social media was quickly taken over by fans’ mixed reactions. Though this isn’t a comprehensive list of the Emmy nominations 2021, here’s our take on this year’s most notable Emmy nods, from delightful surprises to the saddest snubs.
TV & VideosSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Eight Emmy hopefuls you may not have considered

The Emmy nominations always turn up shows that may not have grazed your screen. Like “Bo Burnham: Inside,” they bear watching before the awards are given out Sept. 19 on CBS. Eight you may have missed:. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime) – Consider this the anti-superhero superhero show. Ruled by a...
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

‘Hacks’ creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs on their multiple Emmy nominations

While it’s an unwritten rule to not “play” favorites when reporting on the latest in Hollywood, the creators of Hacks make it awfully hard not to. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky are three of the most genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure of speaking with. Many might believe that the creators of a show (Hacks) that exceed everyone’s expectations with 15 Emmy nominations would be looking to score their next “big” project, but these three seem more at ease celebrating the success of others than their own. With a second season of Hacks on the horizon, the sky’s the limit for this team.
Movieshypebeast.com

'WandaVision,' 'The Mandalorian' and More Nominated for 2021 Emmys

The 73rd Emmy Awards nominees were unveiled on Tuesday via the Television Academy’s YouTube livestream, hosted by Emmy-winning father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones in New York City. “It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The Emmys shouldn’t let I May Destroy You, Small Axe, and The Underground Railroad’s groundbreaking achievements be overshadowed

Before Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit nabbed the Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Miniseries or TV Film, awards recognition seemed almost inevitable. Soon after its October 2020 premiere, the story of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon dominated social media feeds, became the streaming platform’s most-watched scripted limited series, catapulted Anya Taylor-Joy into another level of stardom, and even sparked a renewed interest in the game of chess itself. A few months later, HBO scored its own hotly discussed darling with crime drama Mare Of Easttown, which kept star Kate Winslet and her Delco accent in the spotlight until well after the finale.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Mj Rodriguez on historic Emmy nomination: 'I felt seen'

Actress Mj Rodriguez on Tuesday expressed her appreciation after making history as the first openly transgender Emmy Award nominee for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, explaining she “felt seen” and “more accepted than I have felt in a long time.”. In an interview with The Associated Press, the...
Celebritiesmdcthereporter.com

Emmy Awards Breaks Record Of Nominations For People Of Color

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19. And this year’s nominations, announced on July 13, have a lot more diversity. Performers of color composed 44 percent of the acting nominations—the biggest number ever besting the 36 percent set in 2018 and 2020. For the past five...
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Opinion: 'Yellowstone' Deserves Way More Than its One Emmy Nomination

After three incredible seasons, it seemed like Hollywood was never going to recognize the Paramount Network's massively successful drama Yellowstone at the Emmy Awards. For the past two years, frustrated fans have passionately been vocal online in support of their favorite actors getting overlooked, but this year, the modern western is finally included in the list of Emmy nominees. Strangely, it's not in the category you would expect to see considering how many talented people are on the show.
TV & VideosFOX 11 and 41

2021 TCA Awards: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More Lead Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for this year’s annual TCA Awards. This year’s ceremony recognizes shows and stars who shined during the 2020-2021 TV season with nominees being selected by more than 200 TCA members including critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. Nominations span across several unique categories many of which have expanded their eligibility to eight nominees apiece.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

I'm not defending Emily in Paris getting an Emmy nomination, but…

Look, folks, I don't get it any more than you do. Emily in Paris, an Emmy nominee? The absolutely ridiculous Netflix comedy from Darren Star, about a very annoying young woman (portrayed with perfectly annoying pep by Lily Collins) who lucks into a "job" Instagramming herself in Paris for a company full of French people who hate her? (Did I mention that this very annoying young woman also uses a plug-in vibrator, which in itself is extremely annoying?)

