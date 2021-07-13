Emmy Nominations: “I May Destroy You,” “Hacks,” “Pen15,” and More

From 'I May Destroy You' earning its due to 'Emily in Paris' scoring a best comedy nod, this year’s nominations were full of surprises, both good and bad. Over the past 16 months, good television has been one of our only saving graces, offering us a welcome distraction during trying times. The Emmy Awards are when we hope to see our favourite shows get the recognition they deserve, and given TV’s increased presence in our lives throughout the pandemic, that feels more important than ever. On July 13, the nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were released, and social media was quickly taken over by fans’ mixed reactions. Though this isn’t a comprehensive list of the Emmy nominations 2021, here’s our take on this year’s most notable Emmy nods, from delightful surprises to the saddest snubs.