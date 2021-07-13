Emmy Nominations: “I May Destroy You,” “Hacks,” “Pen15,” and More
“I May Destroy You’s” egregious snub at this year’s Golden Globe Awards remains as infuriating as ever, but Michaela Coel’s acclaimed drama is getting major love from the Emmy Awards. The HBO limited series garnered eight nominations, including acting, directing, and writing nods for Coel. Created by Coel, “I May Destroy You” tells the story of a writer reckoning with the aftermath of being sexually assaulted.womenandhollywood.com
