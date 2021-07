The Y&R spoilers suggest that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will try again with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). As fans know, she can’t stay good for long. Revenge will overcome her and she will try to get back at Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) by going after Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) instead. Normal is boring for the fiery redhead, and she’ll be back to her old ways in no time.