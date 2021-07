The Ferrari 296 GTB has been added to Fortnite in the latest update, and there’s a new set of challenges associated with the car. Before you can start the Fortnite Ferrari challenges though, you’re going to have to find one. Thankfully, they’re not as rare as they are in real life. Ferraris can be found all over the Fortnite map, but you’ll have better luck finding one if you look in the right spots. Make sure you hurry though, because several other players will be racing to find these cars first so they can complete the quests for themselves. Here’s where you can find a Ferrari in Fortnite.