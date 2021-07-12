Denver Nuggets Draft Workouts: Takeaways from Day 1 and 2

The NBA Draft is finally here tomorrow night and the Denver Nuggets currently own the 26th overall pick. Up to this point in the draft process, the Nuggets have almost exclusively been mocked taking combo guards and wings. With Jamal Murray sidelined for the foreseeable future and Will Barton an unrestricted free agent, Denver needs more help on the wing than they do in the paint. Combine that with the fact that the Nuggets have been bringing in a lot of guards and wings for pre-draft workouts, and it’s fair to assume Denver will target one. On the contrary, Tim Connelly has a history of taking whom he believes is the best player available, regardless of position. We’ll just have to wait and see tomorrow night.