Denver Nuggets Draft Workouts: Takeaways from Day 1 and 2
The Nuggets hosted their first official draft workout in almost two years at Ball Arena Monday -- a significant sign of progress from just a year ago. Last year, NBA teams heavily relied on technology and a minimal amount of meetings to get acquainted with prospects. Although most teams do extensive homework on players they are considering taking, nothing beats being able to have one on one interactions. The Nuggets hosted Matt Coleman (Texas), Josh Christopher (Arizona State), Quentin Grimes (Houston), Jason Preston (Ohio), Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis), and Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State) Monday. They followed that by bringing in Chudier Bile (Georgetown), Carlik Jones (Louisville), Makur Maker (Howard), MaCio Teague (Baylor), Arnas Velicka (Lithuania), Moses Wright (Georgia Tech)www.nba.com
