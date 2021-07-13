Assumption School: More Gator Summer Camp Fun!
One of the highlights of Assumption School’s Summer Camp is an excursion to a fantastic destination and this time they weren’t disappointed. The summer campers visited Discovery Cube in Los Angeles. Visits to these places aims to increase the mental, emotional and physical health of children and in doing so, foster stewardship and a deep interest for science. The children were allowed to freely explore the STEM world and with hands-on activities guided by their teachers.www.pasadenanow.com
