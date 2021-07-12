Tidwell Earns Freshman All-America Honors from D1Baseball.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell earned his second Freshman All-America honor on Monday, garnering first-team recognition from D1Baseball.com. Tidwell became the 20th Vol to earn Freshman All-America honors in program history last month when he was tabbed a first-team selection by Perfect Game. He the first UT player to earn Freshman All-America honors since Sean Hunley in 2018 and the first to earn Freshman All-America status from multiple outlets since Nick Senzel (Collegiate Baseball News, Perfect Game) in 2014.