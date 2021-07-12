Chandler Captures FIBA U19 Gold with USA Basketball
Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler played a key role in propelling the United States to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia, last weekend. The 12-man USA Basketball roster defeated Turkey, Mali, Australia, South Korea, Senegal and Canada to set up a showdown with France in Sunday’s gold-medal game. Despite trailing France by five points at halftime as well as the end of the third quarter, the U.S. squad rallied in the fourth to post an 83-81 championship victory. Chandler scored five points and shared the team lead in rebounds with seven in the gold-medal triumph.www.newstalk987.com
