Basalt Public Works Facility Request for Bid

Basalt Public Works Facility Phase I Request for Bid. The Town of Basalt is accepting bids from qualified Contractors to construct the Basalt Public Works Facility Phase I Project on Lot 4 of the Mid Valley Center PUD, 20522 Highway 82, the former location of Shelton Drilling Corporation. This project is Phase 1 of the Public Works Facility development plan and includes, the reconfiguration of the shared access to the site under a CDOT access permit, utility relocation and connection to MVMD, the moving of the existing trailer/office, grading to within 5’ of the proposed pole barn, sidewalk and pedestrian access improvements, and temporary erosion control. The building of a new pole barn will be included as part of Phase 1 but will be bid separately. Sealed bids will be received at the Town of Basalt, Town Hall until 3:30 PM, August 3, 2021. Further details can be found in the bid documents and drawings linked below. All questions can be directed to the Town Engineer, Catherine Christoff at catherine.christoff@basalt.net..