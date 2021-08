Today is Day two of the NHL draft. The number one draft pick last night was Owen Power, a defenseman from Michigan, who went to the Buffalo Sabres. The Pittsburgh Penguins did not have a pick in last night’s draft, as they traded the #26 overall pick to the Minnesota Wild in February of 2020 to bring Jason Zucker to the burgh. The Pens will have five picks today, starting with the #58th pick in round 2, then picks at numbers 154 in the 5th round, and three picks in the seventh round: numbers 194, 215 and 218.