Sammy Hagar Says He’s On A ‘Writing Spree’

By Music News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Hagar is hard at work on his first batch of original material since the Circle's 2019 In Between collection. Hagar told Ultimate Classic Rock, “I'm in the middle of a writing spree right now. I've got five new songs that I’ve written recently, and I’m singing a demo for another one. I’m looking at really writing five or six great songs. No filler. Every one of them, I want to say that 'This is the best song that I've written' and then the next one, 'Nope, this is better than that one and this is better than that one' and put out just five great, great songs and be happy.”

