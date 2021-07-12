Cancel
Flashback: The Supremes Record ‘Come See About Me’

By Music News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 56 years ago today (July 13th, 1965) that the Supremes recorded their third Number One hit, “Come See About Me.” The song, like its predecessors “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love,” was written by Motown's hit-making songwriting and production team Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland.

