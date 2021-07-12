Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood To Perform At Live ‘CMA Summer Jam’ Concerts
Superstars like Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett have all signed on to perform at the Country Music Association's “CMA Summer Jam,” a brand new, two-night summer concert experience live from Nashville’s open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 27th and Wednesday, July 28th. The live event will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special airing later this summer on ABC.wfav951.com
