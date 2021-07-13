Governor Ducey Names Northern Arizona University Student To Arizona Board Of Regents

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today named Northern Arizona University student Rachel Kanyur the next student regent on the Arizona Board of Regents. “Rachel is a smart and driven student leader,” said Governor Ducey. “Her passion for helping those around her and in her community is inspiring, and I’m sure it will continue to grow as she pursues her interest in health advocacy. As the Board of Regents’ newest member, I look forward to seeing Rachel represent Arizona’s university students as she paves the way for future health care leaders.”