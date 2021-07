In a new interview with "New Day Northwest" on KING 5, HEART's Nancy Wilson spoke about what it was like for her and her sister Ann to break new ground for women in a male-dominated industry. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "From the mountain top, looking back at a whole career that started out pretty gruff and pretty rough and tumble, there's always kind of a perception that, as a younger woman, that you may not be worth your salt. I think [it forces you to] work harder to be counted and to be recognized as somebody talented. So we did our due diligence up early, as really young girls. We went and played everywhere and learned our craft.