Diddy, also know as LOVE, is usally hitting his fans with some inspirational post via Instagram and this time is no different. While inspiring his fans, the music mogul shared an interesting detail about himself that fans are finding hard to believe. Diddy shared a video on Instagram, eating a mango and kicking some game. He captioned the video, “one day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”