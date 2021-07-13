Broadcom Stock Composite Rating Climbs, Shares Trading Near All-Time High

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.