Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Ileana L. Piña, MD, MPH: Hello. I'm Ileana Piña. I am a clinical professor of medicine at Central Michigan University, and this is my blog. I'm really pleased today to have with me a good friend, Andrew Coats, who is the current president of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), which just had their meeting. It was very exciting — part virtual, part in-person. Andrew had been the dean of the medical school, and he's now the dean of the College of Physicians and spends his time in between Australia and the United Kingdom, which is a long way to travel each time.