Jenna Ushkowitz's Guide to Celebrating With the Perfect Wedding Wardrobe

What's the first thing you think of when it comes to wedding day fashion? For us, it's the wedding dress! The gown that will be the star of your show, and remembered for years to come. It's no wonder why many brides place so much emphasis on the wedding dress and nothing else. However, the gown is only one of many looks that will be the center of attention come your big day. From the engagement photos to the rehearsal dinner and bachelorette party, all eyes are on the bride—meaning, all eyes will be focused on what she chooses to wear.