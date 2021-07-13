Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jenna Ushkowitz's Guide to Celebrating With the Perfect Wedding Wardrobe

By Corinne Pierre-Louis
brides.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's the first thing you think of when it comes to wedding day fashion? For us, it's the wedding dress! The gown that will be the star of your show, and remembered for years to come. It's no wonder why many brides place so much emphasis on the wedding dress and nothing else. However, the gown is only one of many looks that will be the center of attention come your big day. From the engagement photos to the rehearsal dinner and bachelorette party, all eyes are on the bride—meaning, all eyes will be focused on what she chooses to wear.

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Party Dress#Wedding Gown#The Bachelorette Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Beatrice dresses baby bump in florals for surprise appearance

Princess Beatrice made a rare appearance earlier this week, and looked radiant in an eye-catching floral frock from French fashion brand Maje. The pregnant royal released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor – an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion. WATCH: Princess Beatrice dresses baby...
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Romantic Los Angeles Ceremony

Glee is one way to describe Jenna Ushkowitz's weekend! On Saturday, July 24, the Glee actress married her boyfriend of three years, David Stanley. The couple, who shared details of their big day with Brides, tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles. "We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Jenna told the magazine. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family." The 35-year-old star, who played Tina on the beloved musical series, admitted that while she and David "always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side," they had to "scale...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Got Married in a Dress Fit for a Princess

Jenna Ushkowitz and her adorable fiancé, David Stanley, are officially Mr. and Mrs.! The two tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony at a historical L.A. home over the weekend, according to Brides magazine. The happy couple were together for two years before Stanley popped the question while out on a neighborhood walk with their dogs in August 2020. Ushkowitz told the outlet that every decision was made with COVID-19 in mind, and she's truly grateful they didn't have to end up sacrificing anything on their big day.
Hair Carela-story.com

Celebrity Hair Stylist Trace Henningsen Suggests Gorgeous Bridal Hairstyles!

“This elegant hairstyle dates back as far back as ancient Greece, when Athenian women wore the style adorned with gold or ivory handcrafted hairpins,” says Henningsen. –To create this style today, Henningsen recommends adding some texture to the hair by using Voluforme on dry hair. “Then, gently twist the hair...
Designers & Collectionsbrides.com

New JADE by Monica & Karishma Wedding Dresses

Founded by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, JADE by Monica & Karishma was cultivated as a way to provide couture pieces for the modern bride. Fusing their Indian heritage with their own creative aesthetics, the designers exemplify what it means to celebrate today's fashion while honoring one's roots—always staying true to their heritage within each design element and collection they release. As stated by the brand, "Each couture ensemble from JADE by Monica & Karishma is handcrafted to showcase either of the four techniques that carry the distinct handwriting of JADE by Monica & Karishma and their karigars." "We are immensely proud to present a slice of Indian craft heritage to the Indian diaspora in the USA”, adds Shah.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Stassi Schroeder Reveals Why Baby Hartford Eats Bread

Stassi Schroeder is setting the record straight. The new mom explained why she’s already feeding baby Hartford bread. The short clip probably came as a shock to some of her fans and followers. Stassi has been sharing her motherhood journey on Instagram. Unfortunately, it can come with a side of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Cindy Crawford Loves This ‘User-Friendly’ Bronzer for a Sun-Kissed Summer Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We always change up our skincare routine depending on the season, but we don’t stop there. We change up our makeup routine too. In winter we use darker shades of lipstick and blush, while in summer we switch to peachy apricots and pinks, and maybe some fun eyeshadow shades like blue or yellow.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy