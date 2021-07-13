Cancel
Keynote: Taking Remote Patient Monitoring to the Next Level

Finding success with a remote patient monitoring program means identifying the right patients and the right parameters. At Deaconess Health, that meant fine-tuning a program launched in 2018 with new technology and a direct link to the EMR, then selecting a specific group of patients with chronic care needs who would show improved clinical outcomes through care at home.

