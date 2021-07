All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Admit it—we’ve all left the house in our PJs at one point. Some days, you just want to run to the corner store without conjuring up an impeccable outfit. Sue me! But allow Katie Holmes to show that wearing your favorite loungewear can still make for a stylish end result, provided you’re wearing your best silky set. Earlier this week in New York, the actor stepped out in a two-piece set that looked as modern and put-together as it was comfy.