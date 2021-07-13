Save over $130 off the cost of this ‘renewed’ Dell 3120 ChromeBook

Earlier this week, Robby made the case for buying a budget-friendly device from Lenovo. While this Chromebook isn’t anything fancy, catching it on a steep discount can net you a great device. The model he reviews was the Lenovo Chromebook 3 that comes with a Full HD TN panel and the same MediaTek processor found in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and ASUS CM3. Again, this is a budget device but for the deliciously low price of $160 (we got it on sale at Best Buy), it’s hard to deny the appeal of this Chromebook. If you just need something for basic browsing and day-to-day tasks, you’ll probably be content with the Lenovo especially when we’re talking a Chromebook that cost us well under $200.