China Bond Yield Decline Following PBOC Speak

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 18 days ago

Focus on US Jun CPI data to be released in session to see if the acceleration in recent price pressure begins to lose some momentum. Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimony on Wednesday in Congress. Continue to watch whether the Delta coronavirus variant could wreak havoc in economies where vaccination rollouts...

www.actionforex.com

China Central Bank Cracking Down on Cryptocurrency Trading

Chinese government officials are announcing plans to continue a crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and speculation. What happened: In a statement released on Saturday, the People’s Bank of China says it will “maintain high pressure on virtual currency trading hype.” Noting that the central bank has been “severely cracking down on illegal activities of virtual currency” this year and will continue supervising financial platforms operating in the country.
Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, -3.4% below pre-pandemic level

Germany GDP grew 1.5% qoq in Q2, below expectation of 2.0% qoq. Comparing to Q2 2020, GDP was up a price-adjusted 9.6% and a a price- and calendar-adjusted 9.2%. GDP was still -3.4% lower compared to Q2 2019, before the pandemic. Destatis said, “after the coronavirus crisis had caused another...
Forward Guidance: July Canada and U.S. Labour Market Reports to Show Further Improvements

July’s employment reports are expected to show labour market conditions continued to improve in both Canada and the US. Similar to June, the hospitality sector will drive much of job gains in July as the economies continue to reopen. In Canada, we expect employment increased 150K in July trimming the employment shortfall to 190K compared to February 2020. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 7.2% from 7.8% in the prior month. Canada’s labour force already fully recovered its pandemic-related losses in June and we expect the labour force participation rate to tick up slightly higher again in July.
China July factory activity seen growing at a slightly slower pace: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity likely expanded slightly less quickly in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the industrial sector’s impressive recovery slowed on high raw material prices, government policies, seasonal rainfalls and rising COVID cases. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is likely to edge...
Iron ore price down on China’s forecasted steel output decline

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday, pressured by the prospects of a demand slowdown for the steelmaking ingredient in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $196.06 a tonne, down 3.2% from Wednesday’s closing. The most-traded iron ore contract for...
GLOBAL MARKETS-China buyers re-emerge, patient Fed saps dollar

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - World share markets were back on the climb on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus and reassurances from Beijing saw beaten-up Chinese stocks leap off the canvas. There was also some promising news on the long-awaited...
Euro Higher German CPI Beats Forecast

The euro has gained ground for a fourth straight day and is up one per cent on the week, an impressive gain. EUR/USD has touched a high of 1.1885 on the day and appears poised to punch into 1.19 territory. German Preliminary CPI for July overshot the consensus. CPI jumped...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high as Fed stance bolsters sentiment

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since July 14 at 1.2451 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-month low against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant. "The Fed continued to support markets yesterday with upbeat talk on the economy but not committing to cutting stimulus in the near term," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States including oil. Oil prices rose as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $72.87 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar gained 0.5% to 1.2469 per greenback, or 80.20 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2451. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, writing in a column for the Financial Post newspaper, said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canada's inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in June from a decade-high 3.6% in May, but more price increases could be coming as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.6 basis points at 1.206%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)
USD/JPY advances above 110.00 on recovering US T-bond yields

USD/JPY is edging higher following a two-day slide. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory ahead of FOMC's policy announcements. The USD/JPY pair started the week on the back for and closed the first two days in the...
China tech selling hits stocks, real yields fall before Fed

LONDON (July 27): World stocks fell on Tuesday after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real US bond yields hit record lows on worries about the economic outlook ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. The Hang Seng Tech index slid almost 8%, plumbing its lowest...
China’s crackdown stocks extend declines into a third day

(July 27): Chinese shares in the crosshairs of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown extended their sharp selloff into a third day Tuesday. Technology and education shares retreated once again while property stocks also fell. Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped as much as 5.2%, after the company’s music arm gave up exclusive streaming rights and was hit with fines. Meituan fell as much as 9.8% after its record 14% decline on Monday.
Euro zone bond yields fall, real yields lower too

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area edged down on Tuesday, with German Bund yields holding close to 5-1/2 month lows hit the previous session as a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve loomed. Ten-year bonds yields across the bloc have tumbled some 20...
What ‘Keepwell’ Means in Case of China Bond Defaults

A potential restructuring at one of China’s largest, state-run managers of distressed debt -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. -- and fears of a default by the world’s most indebted developer -- China Evergrande Group -- have drawn fresh attention to the labyrinthine structures that Chinese borrowers use to issue and guarantee offshore debt. The so-called keepwell provisions are supposed to protect a foreign bondholder in case the mainland company runs into financial trouble. The problem is the clause essentially amounts to a “gentlemen’s agreement,” and is only starting to be tested in court.

