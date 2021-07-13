Cancel
Calhoun County, AL

Sparklight customers report outages nationwide

By Ben Nunnally, Star Staff Writer, bnunnally@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 11 days ago

Customers of cable and internet service provider Sparklight across the country are experiencing outages, an issue the company announced it is attempting to resolve.

As of 2:30 p.m. local time, the company stated via social media, technicians are attempting to restore phone and internet service for “a significant portion of customers.” Access to the company’s customer support website appeared to be hobbled, while some sections of the company website — including one listing press contacts — would not load at all as of about 2:45 p.m.

“Technicians and engineers remain engaged in troubleshooting this issue in order to get services restored as quickly as possible,” a statement from the company read on social media.

Several customers posting replies to the company’s announcement reported their locations, which included Arizona, North Dakota and Idaho.

Sparklight, formerly Cable One, has served Calhoun County since 1997. The company serves more than 900,000 residential and commercial customers in 21 states, according to a report from last year. The company’s coverage area in Alabama includes a population of about 112,000 people, according to broadbandnow.com, a service that compares Internet service providers.

Attempts to reach a company spokesperson by phone were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

