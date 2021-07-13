Around Town visits the National Museum of Mexican Art

View more in
Chicago, IL
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Posted byWGN TV
‘Tale of the Urban Hood’ gives unique look at some of 77 Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO — When it comes to a city like Chicago, there are many tales to tell from all corners of the city. From the Chicago Fire to the Haymarket Riots to the history of the Second City is almost second to none. The inaugural trip of a trolley tour took...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
North Side restaurant celebrates milestone by giving back to supporters
CHICAGO — A North Side restaurant is celebrating a milestone this weekend, thanking supporters while marking 30 years in business. ‘Uncommon Ground’ in Lakeview has been a staple for the past three decades in the area, offering fresh, organic food and coffee. Peppers, tomatoes, eggplant and basil wrap the sidewalk...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
Plaque unveiled at Emmett Till’s home as group works to repair, restore it
CHICAGO — Sunday would have been Emmett Till’s 80th birthday. City officials and West Lawn community members celebrated the occasion as his childhood home was honored as an historic landmark. The non-profit group Blacks in Green, or BIG, recently purchased the property at 6427 South St Lawrence Avenue. The home...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
Ride to Remember for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation takes place
CHICAGO — Outside Area Four police headquarters, the rumble is unmistakable as the ‘Ride to Remember’ took place, honoring those who died serving as Chicago police officers. Every year since 2005, the ride has raised money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Riders travel from the West Side to the...
Posted byWGN TV
Annual Whiting Pierogi Fest underway
WHITING, Ind. — Chicago area residents are flocking to Whiting, Indiana this weekend for the annual pierogi fest, with vendors from across the region serving up the delicious food. Linda of ‘Linda’s Pierogis’ has been cooking up a storm all day long, viewing the festival and the food as a...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
Peace walk at St. Agatha Church follows AG Garland’s visit to Chicago
CHICAGO — Attorney General Merrick Garland visited St. Agatha Church on the city’s West Side yesterday amid several meetings in Chicago with city leaders on gun violence. “Violent crime in Chicago is a terrible tragedy. We have to do everything we can to bring that violence down,” Garland said. Garland...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
Chicago prepares for Lollapalooza as COVID-19 cases rapidly rise
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza is slated to begin this coming Thursday, amid fears of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases both locally and nationwide. Workers began setting up the extensive festival on Friday, with scaffolding and main stage assembly taking place in Grant Park. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
Citywide park cleanups help unite community
CHICAGO — A massive citywide park cleanup was held in Chicago on Saturday in an event called ‘Pitch in for the Parks’, where volunteers rolled up their sleeves and picked up some trash. Volunteers gathered Saturday at Emerson Park in West Rogers Park to clean up the area and take...
Pets|Posted byWGN TV
Adopt A Pet: Fetching Tails Foundation
Registration is now OPEN and you can text ftf2021 to 76278 to register! Be a part of our biggest life saving event, A Fetching Formal! We will have everything from auction items, a $25 mystery wine grab, we will be selling 100 raffle tickets for $100 for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift and every raffle ticket purchased gets a YETI rambler while covering a dogs neuter.
Posted byWGN TV
Sunday Brunch: Baked Mac & Cheese
Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse food truck & catering joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Baked Mac & Cheese. Leach was raised in Chicago and attended the Illinois Institute of Art, attaining her Associate’s Degree in culinary arts in 2006. She has cooked at several prominent Chicago restaurants and catering companies, including Zelda’s Kosher Catering and Spiaggia.
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
Urban farming helps formerly incarcerated Chicago man in giving back to community
CHICAGO — It began as a way to reduce his prison sentence by enrolling in an agricultural program. Now with a newfound passion for urban farming, David Edwards is working to make healthy, fresh produce accessible for his community. He is one of Chicago’s Very Own. The last thing Edwards...
Chicago, IL|Posted byWGN TV
College trunk pick up day
CHICAGO – About 50 college-bound freshmen recieved “technology trunks” form Ada. S. McKinley Community Services on Friday, July 23rd. For the 13th year in a row the education nonprofit distributed computer supplies to college freshmen who were honored for their hard work and essays. Tom Barnas from Chicago Scene takes...
Comments / 1