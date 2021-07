On Wednesday and Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Powell was asked numerous questions about inflation and the steps the Fed plans on taking given varying inflation scenarios. On Wednesday, Powell was asked how the Fed could ease supply bottlenecks to which he responded that as the unemployment benefits are close to expiration in the coming months, he will be watching the labor supply closely. If necessary, Powell will overlook the current shortages and inflation, but he does recognize that the labor market will continue to experience a shortage compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Thus, he believes it is still premature for the Fed to taper on its assistance or increase interest rates.