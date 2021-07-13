AUD/USD Daily Report

The Australian dollar initially fell during the trading session on Tuesday, but as you can see, it has bounced enough to show hesitation near the 0.73 level. This is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and the fact that we ended up forming a bit of a hammer suggests that perhaps we could get a bit of a bounce. Nonetheless, I am more than willing to start selling on some type of rally that shows signs of exhaustion, so I will be paying close attention to the Australian dollar as it has been one of my favorite shorts over the last several weeks.