AUD/USD Daily Report

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.7455; (P) 0.7475; (R1) 0.7502;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. We’re continue to expect strong support from 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414 to complete the correction from 0.8006. On the upside, break of of 0.7598 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance first. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120 next.

www.actionforex.com

