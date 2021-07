Mary Frances Harris, of Adamsville, departed this life on Sunday, July 4, at the age of 85 years, 5 months and 4 days. She was born in Adamsville on Jan. 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Scott and Lela Hamm Taylor. On July 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to Wayne Harris, who preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2012.