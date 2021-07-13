Cancel
New York City, NY

A historic 6 Asian American candidates win in City Council primaries

By Jasmine Sheena, Maryam Rahaman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Andrew Yang’s failed mayoral run was a high-profile shortfall for Asian American representation in New York City, the results of several City Council primaries show that Asian Americans are becoming a more powerful political force. This round of elections has likely resulted in six Asian American winners of Democratic City Council primaries – the most ever. The victorious candidates represent a more diverse population within the Asian American community, with multiple Asian women as well as a number of South Asian Americans who may go on to be the first South Asian voices on the council.

