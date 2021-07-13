Marquette Masonic Building Expanding With State Grant

The Masonic Building of Marquette is proud to be the recipient of a $49,800 Michigan Department of Agriculture Value Added & Regional Food Systems grant to expand equipment offerings for local food entrepreneurs over the next three years. The shared kitchen is part of programming offered by the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company (MÄTI), a growing 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to “provide the community with a creative, collaborative hub to share their vision with the public and promote innovation through all art mediums”.