Michigan Works! Planning Application Drive In Manistique

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is holding an application drive on August 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Manistique High School parking lot. All job seekers are invited to attend this free event. If you’re looking for a rewarding job, stop into Manistique High School during the event at 100 N. Cedar Street to fill out an application. Michigan Works! will deliver your application to the employers of your choosing.

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

