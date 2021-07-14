Colville Tribe declares state of emergency due to wildfires

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to multiple fires on the Colville Reservation.

In a press release , Colville tribal leaders said the reservation is shutdown to industrial activities and to the public. The tribe also imposed an Industrial Fire Precaution Level IV general shutdown, which closes all forest roads.

The Chuweah Creek Fire has burned 11,000 acres as of Wednesday and remains uncontained. The fire has destroyed seven outbuildings and seven homes.

Some livestock, horses and wildlife succumbed to the flames in the wildfire or were so badly burned that they had to be put down, Moses said. There haven't been any reports of people hurt or killed.

Level 3 evacuations remain in in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. This means residents need to evacuate now. Some residents of Nespelem area coming back through the area since the fire already burned through most of it, according to Moses.

Level 2 evacuations are in place along Joe Moses Road. Level 1 evacuations are in place for Buffalo and McGinnis Lakes. This means residents should "get ready" in case of evacuation.

Fire officials said the wildfires were started by lightning.

“Our priority is always the safety of all people on the Colville Reservation and we will also protect property to the best of our ability,” Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. said in a press release. “Our hearts and thought go out to the people already impacted by these fires. We thank those coming onto our land to assist us in fighting these fires, and we appreciate the donations and offers for help that are already coming in. The need for action to protect our climate and to mitigate the effects of climate change, becomes clearer with each passing year and each round of devastating fires.”

Please see the attached press release from the Office of the Chairman, Mr. Andrew Joseph Jr, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. Issued 7.13.2021 Posted by CCT Environmental Trust on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

All tribal government operations in Nespelem were closed Tuesday and will be reassessed Tuesday evening.

If you’d like to make a donation you’re asked to call Brian Nanamkin at 509-978-9197.