Congress & Courts

Miller-Meeks and Gallego lead bipartisan push to expand veterans’ free access to national parks

By Ariana Figueroa
coloradonewsline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of bipartisan legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands. “No one is more worthy of experiencing open access to...

