Opposition to 'critical race theory' dominates public comments at NAFC meeting

FLOYD COUNTY — A crowd showed up at a recent New Albany-Floyd County school board meeting in opposition to “critical race theory.”

Many local residents attended Monday’s board meeting to talk during the public comments portion about the topic, as well as COVID-19 protocols in schools. The public comments on both topics took up about an hour of the two-and-a-half hour board meeting.

Opposition to critical race theory (CRT) has become common at school boards across the United States in recent months, with many people protesting and/or speaking during the time set aside for public comments.

On Monday, community members urged the NAFC school board to “ban” the teaching, although school officials say CRT is not taught in the district.

CRT is a body of scholarship developed in the 1980s that examines the role of racism in institutions. It is mainly studied in higher education, but it has become the topic of conservative backlash in regard to public education, with Republican lawmakers across the state and country pushing for the ban of teaching CRT in public schools.

One speaker at the NAFC meeting equated CRT with initiatives for social and emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion. She claimed social and emotional learning was a “Trojan horse” for “Communist indoctrination of children.” Another speaker referred to such initiatives as “racist indoctrination.”

Some people brought signs to the board meeting, which were propped up along the side of the board room. The signs included messages ranging from “don’t make me into a racist” to “education not indoctrination.”

One speaker, Mary Brewer, refused to adhere to the three minute time limit set by the board for individuals to make their remarks, as she spoke against CRT, and she raised her voice and continued speaking as the NAFC Board president attempted to move on to the next speaker.

“I am not done, I have two more lines and I’m going to finish my two lines,” she told Murphy as she raised her voice. “Please don’t interrupt.”

She proceeded to talk past her limit, saying she would review everything her children were being taught, a statement that received applause from many in the audience.

Lee Ann Wiseheart, an NAFC board member, suggested at the meeting that the board go through “professional development” to understand what CRT is — the motion was not seconded, however, so it did not proceed further.

“This is not to incorporate CRT in our schools — we do not teach CRT in our schools right now — but this is the board to attend training to understand what these things are so we can be prepared,” Wiseheart said.

School board member Donna Corbett said she views the outcry against CRT and COVID-19 protocols at the board meeting as more of a “grandstanding move than anything else.”

“We already had told a lot of people that we do not teach CRT in school from the get-go, and we’re not mandating masks and we’re not mandating vaccinations,” she said. “Really, their demands for the most part are really met, and I’m not really sure why they felt it necessary to come to the meeting and be so aggressive.”

Murphy told the News and Tribune following the meeting that “people have strong opinions about things that happen with their children, but we have avenues for public comments where parents can share concerns.”

“We value public comments and we value input from our community,” she said. “We also value being civil and following policy protocols. We want to hear from folks, but let’s be civil and follow protocol.”

Corbett said she encourages the public to educate themselves about CRT from a reliable source, noting it’s something taught more at the college level.

“Yes, if you had a Venn Diagram some things would overlap with what we teach in school that I hope people would want to learn, like how to be considerate and compassionate and thinking of others,” she said.

NAFC Associate Superintendent Louis Jensen said CRT is not part of the state academic standards, and it is not part of the curriculum at NAFC. He said speakers’ conflation of CRT and social and emotional learning was “confusing.”

The district is focused on cultural responsiveness and diversity, Jensen said.

“We’re always trying to improve — how can we make the district more culturally responsive, working with people of different cultures and making sure we all work together for the common good,” he said.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder clarified the district’s current guidance for COVID-19 protocols at the meeting, saying masks are recommended but not mandated for those who are not vaccinated.

Although the district has already stated masks and vaccines are not required at this time, many attendees focused on their opposition to mandatory masks and vaccinations in schools.

One speaker said she was worried about “compulsory vaccinations for our children” and “vaccination segregation for children to attend public schools,” saying “forcing the jab is crossing the line.”

School transportation is the only place where masks are mandated. Snyder emphasized this is a federal requirement.