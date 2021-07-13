Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, AR

Ad: Critical Mass Summit announces event lineup and ticket sales

By Paid Advertisement
fayettevilleflyer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All Female Speaker Schedule Focuses on Wellness, Social Change and Active Transportation. Critical Mass Summit has announced their evolving event line-up and ticket sales for the two-day summit taking place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 2021. Critical Mass Summit, supported by the Walton Family Foundation, A two-day summit designed to empower and connect women and other underrepresented genders with the trails, cycling and active transportation community. This includes cis women, trans women, women of color, the non-binary community and those who are otherwise marginalized. Tickets are on sale via their website.

www.fayettevilleflyer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Springdale, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
County
Washington County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Mountain Biking#Mississippi Delta#Mass Summit#Social Change And#Thrivance Group#Host And Producer Of#City Council#White#Bipoc#The Avarna Group#Pgm One#Quality Bicycle Products#Kitchen Curandera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy