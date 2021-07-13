Ad: Critical Mass Summit announces event lineup and ticket sales

The All Female Speaker Schedule Focuses on Wellness, Social Change and Active Transportation. Critical Mass Summit has announced their evolving event line-up and ticket sales for the two-day summit taking place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 2021. Critical Mass Summit, supported by the Walton Family Foundation, A two-day summit designed to empower and connect women and other underrepresented genders with the trails, cycling and active transportation community. This includes cis women, trans women, women of color, the non-binary community and those who are otherwise marginalized. Tickets are on sale via their website.