Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 13 July 2021

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 194 Issued at 2200Z on 13 Jul 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 12/2100Z to 13/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 1 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

