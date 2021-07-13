Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,476 Tuesday, hospitalizations hit highest mark since February
The Arkansas Department of Health announced that COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 1,476 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations were up by 41, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized in the state to 606, the highest number recorded since mid-February. According to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 98.3% of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus since January are unvaccinated.www.fayettevilleflyer.com
