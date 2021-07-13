USD 305 Approves Raises, Retention Incentive Pay Plan

Salina USD 305 School Board members have approved a plan which rewards employees with a raise, and retention incentive pay. According to the district, the mission of the Salina Public Schools is to be the best place to learn and work by embracing challenges, creating belonging, fostering pride and inspiring hope. In pursuit of that mission, the board of education approved a 2.27 percent increase to the base salary, along with step movement as allowed under the salary schedules. The average increase for all staff is projected to be 3.77 percent for 2021-22 school year.