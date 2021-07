While Robin Williams' career spanned many well-loved movies, there are many who fondly remember his joyous take on Peter Pan in Hook, the sequel that saw a grown-up Peter returning to Neverland to take on the villainous Captain Hook (hammed up to the max by Dustin Hoffman) one more time. One of Williams' co-stars in the movie was Dante Basco, who played Rufio, leader of the Lost Boys and someone who was not instantly happy to see the return of Pan. When the movie was made, Basco, who also starred in Avatar: The Last Airbender, wasn't that well known and didn't instantly become the loved character that he is now, but on hisTwitter account he shared some thoughts on Williams to commemorate what would have been his 70th birthday last week, and how the iconic actor meant so much to him.