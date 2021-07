Country superstar Carrie Underwood looks like she thoroughly enjoys being back on stage. And there’s no doubt that country music fans thoroughly enjoy seeing her up there. Fans made their way to the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee on Friday to see the one and only Carrie Underwood perform. The popular festival was in danger of being canceled not all that long ago thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully, the show was able to go on.