Appointments, paving and streetscape projects on Wilkes-Barre City Council’s agenda

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown identified four streets to be paved as part of a citywide paving project. At City Council’s brief work session Tuesday night, Brown discussed the project that’s funded by the Office of Economic & Community Development budget and expected to begin in August. “That’s the first phase,” Brown responded to a question from Councilman Mike Belusko about whether additional streets will be added. “It’s not complete yet.” The project, to be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, covers: • Wilkes Lane from Coal to New Market streets. • South Empire Street from East South to Stanton streets. • West Maple Street from North Main to North River streets. • Nicholson Street from Hazle to Frederick streets. The paving project and the four other resolutions on the agenda will be presented to City Council for approval at its public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. City Council had no items for the agenda. All the resolutions were proposed by Brown: • The appointment of Jessica McClay to the Planning Commission to complete the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023 of the late Barry Payne. • The reappointment of James Conahan to the Parking Authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024. • The submission of an application for a federal 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department in the amount of $26,021 for community-based and non-community-based training, re-certification trainings, community policing and saturation patrols for violent crime areas. • The submission of an application for a state Multimodal Transportation Fund grant in the amount of $1.1 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Public Square Streetscape Improvements project. It will focus on installing new sidewalks in front of the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences and West Market Street. Brown told council members the city-owned property at 120 Sambourne St. was demolished. The lot will be cleared and assessed for sale. There have been inquiries about it, Brown said. “I’m thinking we’re going to sell that,” he said.