Susan B. Greenwood, a court administrator of the Municipal Court in Copper Canyon was awarded a new title Monday upon completing a certification program. Greenwood, who has served in the Copper Canyon Municipal Court since 2019, completed all of the requirements for Level III of the Municipal Court Clerk Certification Program and was awarded the title of Certified Municipal Court Clerk by the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association and Texas State University—San Marcos, according to a news release from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.