Emmys: ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Boys’ Lead Historic Year for Comic Book Adaptations

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast September, HBO’s “Watchmen” made television history as the first-ever comic book adaptation to win a major Emmy award, taking home best limited series. The accolade pierced a half-century of industry snobbery over superhero TV shows, dating all the way back to the “Adventures of Superman” series from the 1950s.

MoviesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

‘WandaVision’ Earns 23 Emmy Nominations For Marvel Studios

WandaVision has garnered a bewitching 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The nominations for the highly anticipated award ceremony were released on Tuesday morning, with WandaVision scoring Marvel Studios’ first major Emmy noms in history. In terms of most nominations, the Disney+ series sits just behind Netflix’s The Crown...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations. Genre show fans should be happy to know that Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision, has been nominated for Best Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. Series star Elizabeth Olsen also landed her first nomination...
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the field with 24 noms; ‘WandaVision’ conjures 23 for 73rd Emmy Awards

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations for this year’s primetime Emmy Awards, which were just announced. Following close behind is another Disney+ series, Marvel Studios’ first small-screen MCU spin-off, WandaVision, which earned 23. As previously predicted, this year’s Emmy nominations...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Emmy Nominations: 'Small Axe,' 'WandaVision' and More Snubs and Surprises

With television production slowed over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significantly fewer shows and performers submitted for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This means, due to the Television Academy’s sliding scale, some of the acting races have drastically different numbers of nominees on the final-round ballot.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Thanks To WandaVision And The Boys, Comic Book Superheroes Are Finally Getting More Emmy Awards Recognition

This year's round of Emmy nominations have arrived and, while this can be an exciting time for many, it can be a mixed bag for fans of superhero shows. For years, the Television Academy has seemed hesitant to give genre shows love, aside from technical awards (which are also important). However, we’re starting to see a major shift due to the evolution of the superhero genre, which is arguably making the academy give such shows a second look. Now with the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominations, WandaVision and The Boys and other series are proving that comic book superheroes are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
MoviesComicBook

WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys, Including Best Limited Series

Marvel's WandaVision has been nominated for 23 Emmy awards, including one for the category of "Outstanding Limited Series". Marvel Studios got the big honor today, as the list of nominees for the 2021 Emmys was announced. In addition to "Outstanding Limited Series" WandaVision snagged a nomination for Paul Bettany in "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie"; a nomination for Elizabeth Olsen in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie"; and a nomination for Kathryn Hahn in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" category, to name a few.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Emmys 2021: Mandalorian, The Crown and WandaVision Lead Nominations, Ted Lasso Tops the Comedy Pack

Nominations for the 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn). The Crown and The Mandalorian this year tied for the most nominations, with 24 each, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Antagonists’ Comic Book Series Acquired For TV Adaptation; Drama Camp Productions Rebrands — North American Briefs

Godhood Comics TV Development Deal For The Antagonists. EXCLUSIVE: LA outfit Braham Entertainment has acquired TV adaptation rights to Godhood Comics’ new series The Antagonists. Recently created by Tyler F. Martin, the comics follow married supervillains Desructus and Ultima as they settle into retirement after successfully taking over the world. Wanted and pursued by global governments, the couple struggles to keep their worst impulses in check while balancing married life, parental responsibilities, being Black in America, and hiding their past and former identities from their superpowered children. Braham Entertainment is headed by producer and filmmaker Noel Braham, who was recently nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards for his short Watchtower. “We are extremely excited about this new partnership and for the development of this dynamic franchise. Being that Tyler and I hail from the same hometown (Atlanta), this is definitely a full circle moment. The Antagonists provides a fresh and innovative perspective into topical issues and characters that aren’t typically represented in mainstream Hollywood, and we look forward to working with Godhood Comics to bring it to television screens worldwide,” said Noel Braham. Tyler F. Martin added: “This was a bittersweet project for my team and I, with messages, narratives and concepts that spark a unique dialogue. What is a villain? And more importantly, what makes one? Myself along with Felipe Dunbar, the co-creator, wanted to ensure that we had an authentic representation of the African American family, despite their shortcomings. The stories of the underdog, the little guy and those of us who feel unseen and unheard, The Antagonists is our calling card.”
MoviesColumbian

‘WandaVision’ lands Marvel 1st major Emmy nod

“WandaVision” has proved magical for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earning the mega-franchise its first major Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Among them: nods for best limited series and leads Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. “WandaVision” joined “Watchmen” and drama series “The Boys” as the only superhero shows to date to earn...
Entertainmentutdailybeacon.com

2021 Emmys: A deeper look at the year’s historic group of nominees

The pandemic affected the entertainment industry in a number of ways, halting production schedules as well as the traditional moviegoing experience for cinephiles across the world. One thing that remained unchanged in the pandemic was audiences’ thirst for binge-worthy series and intriguing acting performances, and the 2020-21 television season did not disappoint.
Comics411mania.com

Comics 411: The Most Must-Read Comic Books

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we asked Does Wizard Magazine Need to Return?. Here’s...
Moviesimdb.com

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Beams Up ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the final frontier: “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman has been tapped by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot to direct the next “Star Trek” feature film, from a screenplay by Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) and Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”). J.J. Abrams is set to produce. The cast, however, remains unclear.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Action Comics #1033

Action Comics #1033 is out this Tuesday, and you can get yourself an early sneak peek at the issue below with the official preview from DC Comics…. Atlantis is under attack! Taking in the Warworld refugees also means taking possession of the deadly Warworld tech they brought with them, and holding that much power makes the undersea kingdom a threat to the rest of the world. Can Superman move fast enough to prevent all-out war? Doing so may mean taking the power into his own hands…
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Comic-Con at Home

Showtime’s Dexter revival will make its first cuts in the fall. The premium cabler debuted a trailer for the revival, officially titled Dexter: New Blood, Sunday during a Comic-Con at…. ‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan to Play New Role in Season 7. The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow will say goodbye...
Comicsimdb.com

Who Is Val-Zod? 7 Superman Comics Books That You Should Read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The DC Multiverse is buzzing with talk of a rumored new project that...
TV SeriesComicBook

Jellystone Reveals Opening For Yogi Bear Animated HBO Max Series

Jellystone’s opening sequence has been released online at Comic-Con at Home. A lot of fans wondered when they would get a better look at the series from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder). Well, this short clip lets fans see all those Hanna-Barbera characters in the new art style. If you’re a Chowder fan who loves those old cartoons, you are going to be stoked. Yogi bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and Augie Doggie are all there and accounted for in this series. So, when the team said that all corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe would get some sort of shout-out, they weren’t kidding. Jellystone hits HBO Max on July 29th, so more fans will get a better look then. Check out the footage for yourself down below (s/o to @WakkoKing):

